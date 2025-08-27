Punjab imposes Section 144 as people flock to bridges for selfies amid floods

VEHARI/SIALKOT: Authorities have imposed Section 144 in several Punjab districts to restrict public visits to bridges, rivers, and canal banks for recreational activities and selfies amid rising floodwaters.

A large number of people, particularly youth, were reportedly flocking to bridges and canal sites despite the dangerous conditions. A viral picture showing crowds at Head Islam in Vehari raised concerns about possible incidents.

Vehari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imrana Tauqeer issued a notification banning swimming, tube swimming, bathing, and all types of recreational activities along rivers and canals, including Head Islam and Head Syphon Bridges.

She said such activities during the ongoing monsoon and flood season have already caused tragic incidents of drowning and pose serious threats to public safety and peace. The order will remain in force until September 26, 2025.

Similarly, DC Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali also enforced Section 144 in her district, prohibiting public gatherings and visits to bridges, rivers, canals, and nullahs for one month. The notification cited torrential rains and high-level flooding as the reason for the ban.

According to the DC, many individuals were visiting flooded sites to take selfies and engage in recreational activities, creating risks to human life and law and order. She said violators would face legal action under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Meanwhile, the civil administration on Wednesday announced the closure of schools in several flood-hit districts of Punjab to ensure the safety of students and staff.

According to officials, all public and private schools in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Pasrur will remain closed from August 27 until further review.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali issued a notification stating: “In order to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff amid torrential rains and the resulting flood situation, all public and private schools (Primary, Middle, High, and Higher Secondary) in District Sialkot shall remain closed on August 27, 2025. The closure will remain in effect until further review.”

The notification directed heads of educational institutions to suspend all on-campus academic and co-curricular activities during this period.

The order, issued in the public interest, stressed strict implementation by all concerned authorities. Residents were also advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and refrain from going near rivers and streams due to the heightened flood risk.

The districts authorities have also declared public holiday on Wednesday as flooding intensifies in Gujrat and Sialkot districts of Punjab.

Heavy inflows from India into the Sutlej and Chenab rivers have triggered a flood alert across Punjab. The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) issued an urgent warning of extraordinary flooding in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, urging immediate evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas.

According to NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider, more than 190,000 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas of Punjab as rising water levels continue to threaten lives and property.