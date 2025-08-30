30 dead, over 1.5 million affected by floods in Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: At least 30 people have died in Punjab as floods continue to devastate large parts of the province, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Saturday.

She said that floodwaters from three rivers have affected 2,038 villages, while 1,516,603 people have been impacted across Punjab. Due to precautionary measures taken by the provincial government, Punjab was spared from larger human losses, Marriyum Aurangzeb added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is personally supervising the grand rescue operation, with all institutions working “as one fist” to assist the public. Ministers and assembly members are also actively engaged in relief efforts on the Chief Minister’s instructions.

According to official figures, more than 481,000 people have been relocated to safer areas, while 405,000 livestock have also been shifted to secure locations. Currently, 6,373 flood victims are housed in relief camps.

Aurangzeb confirmed that the government has set up 511 relief camps and 351 medical camps operating round the clock, along with 321 veterinary camps providing treatment to rescued animals. The number of boats taking part in rescue operations has been increased to 808.

She stressed that climate change has now turned into a full-scale disaster. She announced that Punjab will introduce a modern early warning system and, after the floods, a large-scale operation will be launched to remove encroachments along riverbanks.

Marriyum Aurangzeb added that a comprehensive long-term strategy will be prepared based on the experiences gained during the current floods to better protect Punjab in the future.

Also Read: Kartarpur Gurdwara restored after floodwater drained

Earlier, the emergency operations to drain floodwater and restore the historic Kartarpur Gurdwara have been completed, ensuring the sacred Sikh shrine will reopen to international pilgrims within days.

The cleaning operation was carried out on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,

Unprecedented floods recently inundated the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara complex with 10 to 12 feet of water. Rescue teams promptly evacuated Sikh pilgrims using motorboats, moving them to safety. Immediately afterward, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered a large-scale cleanup and restoration operation.

Acting on her directives, Suthra Punjab teams, along with officials from various government departments, worked around the clock to drain the floodwater, clean the premises, and restore the sanctity of the shrine. The Darshan Deori and all parts of the Gurdwara have been thoroughly cleaned, and the expansive courtyard has been fully cleared and washed.