Punjab rivers in high flood, thousands of cusecs recorded at key barrages

LAHORE: The Flood Forecasting Division has reported a dangerous rise in water flow across major rivers of Punjab, with several points experiencing very high flood levels, ARY News reported.

In the Chenab River, water flow at Head Marala has reached 84,000 cusecs, while at Head Khanki and Qadirabad, the flow stands at 145,000 cusecs each. At Chiniot, around 95,000 cusecs of water is passing through, whereas at Head Trimmu, the flow has surged to 543,000 cusecs, marking an extremely high flood level.

In the Ravi River, water flow at Jassar is 45,000 cusecs, while at Shahdara it has increased to 90,000 cusecs. At Head Balloki, the flow is reported at 139,000 cusecs, and at Head Sidhnai, it is 123,000 cusecs. Shahdara is currently facing a high flood situation, while Balloki and Sidhnai are experiencing an extremely high flood level.

Meanwhile, in the Sutlej River, water flow at Ganda Singh Wala has touched 319,000 cusecs, creating an extremely high flood threat. At Head Sulemanki, the flow is 135,000 cusecs, and at Head Islam, it is 120,000 cusecs.

The situation remains most critical at Head Panjnad, where the water flow has risen to 564,000 cusecs, according to the Flood Forecasting Division.

Authorities have issued warnings for vulnerable areas, urging residents living near riverbanks to remain cautious and follow safety advisories as Punjab’s rivers continue to swell with high flood levels.

Also Read: Flood threat looms as India releases more water into Sutlej

Earlier, India had released additional water into the Sutlej River, raising concerns of another major flood surge in Pakistan.

India has been continuously violating the Indus Waters Treaty by releasing water into Pakistani rivers.

Due to what has been described as India’s “water aggression,” authorities fear a new wave of flooding in the river.

A high flood alert has been issued downstream of Harike and Ferozepur barrages.

According to reports, the Indian High Commissioner has officially informed Islamabad about the flood alert.