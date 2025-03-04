web analytics
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Punjab free solar panel scheme, eligibility and physical verification update

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally launched the ‘Chief Minister Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’ by conducting a digital balloting.

She conducted an automatic digital balloting of the ‘Chief Minister Free Solar Panel Scheme’ by giving different numbers and congratulated the lucky users who succeeded in the scheme.

The CM directed to complete the solar panel installation process as soon as possible.

She said, “We want to provide maximum relief to the people from expensive electricity and there should be no delay in this regard. The free solar panel scheme should be completed at the earliest.”

Physical Verification

On this occasion, it was informed that after physical verification, the installation of solar systems will start across the province by the end of March.

The first phase of the free solar panel scheme installation will be completed by the end of July.

The Secretary of the Energy Department gave a detailed briefing to the CM about the scheme, saying that 94,483 solar systems will be installed in the first phase.

Eligibility

Solar systems will be installed free of charge for consumers consuming up to 200 units per month in the province. Over 861,000 consumers have applied for the scheme.

The entire process was completed through end-to-end digitization. It was further informed that 47,182 systems of 0.55 kW and 47,301 systems of 1.1 kW will be installed.

Consumers using 100 units per month and up to 200 units per month will be given free solar systems. Verification will be done using the reference number and CNIC number listed on the consumer’s monthly bill.

A helpline has also been set up to assist and facilitate the consumers who will receive free solar panels.

The solar panels and inverter will be linked to the consumer’s computerized identity card to protect them from theft.

It was apprised in the briefing that installing 100,000 solar systems in Punjab will reduce carbon emissions by 57,000 tonnes. The scheme will also reduce the burden of subsidy on the federal government.

