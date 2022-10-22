Punjab, GB assemblies condemn Imran Khan’s disqualification

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) assemblies have passed resolutions condemning the disqualification of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The resolution was tabled by former chief minister Usman Buzdar in Punjab Assembly, condemning the disqualification of Imran Khan in a Toshakhana case.

The resolution reads: “The decision by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raa Sultan was based on malice and its purpose was tantamount to harming Pakistan.” It noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) had declared Imran Khan as Sadiq and Amin.

The resolution was passed with majority as the opposition members – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – did not vote for it and its lawmakers continued creating ruckus.

Meanwhile, a separate resolution was tabled in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) assembly and condemned the PTI Chairman’s disqualification.

Addressing the emergency session of the assembly, GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that they rejected a conspiracy being hatched to deprive the nation of a real leader. “The entire nation stands by Imran Khan,” he said, terming him the most popular leader.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on September 19 in the Toshakhana reference against former premier Imran Khan.

Prior to the announcement of the verdict, the ECP issued notices to the parties including the former prime minister in the reference.

Comments