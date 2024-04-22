28.9 C
Punjab gets country’s first-ever virtual women police station

LAHORE: In an effort to enhance women’s safety and accessibility to law enforcement, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Monday inaugurated country’s first-ever virtual women police station, ARY News reported.

The Virtual Women Police Station has also introduced a live video call feature through which women can now address their problems, including specifying their location.

A dedicated staff at these stations will cater to female complainants, particularly victims of violence, domestic abuse, harassment, and psychological distress, ensuring their issues are addressed promptly and effectively.

Through the enhancement of women safety apps, Punjab Police Safety App, and Emergency Helpline 15, women will have easier access to police assistance from their homes, eliminating the need for physical visits to police stations.

On directions of CM Maryam Nawaz, 100 modern emergency panic 15 buttons were also placed in different areas of Lahore.

In a statement, the Punjab chief minister lauded the establishment of virtual police station and said all issues regarding the women will be solved on priority basis.

Moreover, the CM Maryam also inaugurated the free Wi-Fi service at 50 places in Lahore.

