Punjab govt finalises market timings plan: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab government has rejected a proposal to close markets at 8pm, opting instead to allow businesses to remain open until 10pm across the province, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to Punjab government officials, the recommendations presented to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were not approved, as authorities decided against imposing further economic pressure on traders.

Sources added that the suggestion to shut markets early has been deferred for now, with the Punjab government emphasizing the need to support business activity.

A decision was also made to hold further consultations on revising market timings. Officials said a final call will be taken after detailed discussions with trader representatives.

Meanwhile, the government has directed the strict implementation of its ongoing austerity policy. Another meeting will be convened to review the policy and consider additional measures.

Punjab government reiterated that any major decision regarding business hours will be made in coordination with stakeholders to ensure economic stability while balancing energy-saving goals.

Also Read: KP govt limits business hours to conserve electricity

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government decided to limit business hours across the province as part of measures aimed at conserving electricity.

According to reports, under the new directives, markets and commercial plazas in divisional headquarters will close at 9:00 PM, while in other districts, they will shut by 8:00 PM.

Restaurants, cafes, wedding halls, and all events have been instructed to conclude by 10:00 PM in KP. However, home delivery and takeaway services will be allowed to continue beyond closing hours.

The revised timings by the KP government will also apply to private offices, academies, banks, jewellery shops, and fitness centres.

Industrial, manufacturing, and export units have been exempted from these restrictions. However, showrooms and retail outlets associated with industries will be required to follow the prescribed business hours.

The KP government has also directed that unnecessary and decorative lighting, including façade and ornamental lights, must remain switched off.