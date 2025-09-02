Punjab govt announces new jobs in multiple departments

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has announced new job opportunities for qualified and motivated individuals across various departments. The positions are offered on a contract basis for one year, extendable depending on performance.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat shared the update on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), encouraging applicants to apply and become part of the department. He also posted the official link for the application process.

Job Opportunities at PHEC

The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) is hiring for several posts, including Director General, Director, Deputy Director, Personal Staff Officer, Assistant Director, Accountant, Network Assistant, and Research Assistant. Salaries will be given on a lump-sum package.

Additionally, PHEC has announced jobs for the Project Management Unit (PMU) of the Chief Minister Punjab Honhaar Scholarship Program. The PMU will support implementation, fund management, and monitoring of the scholarship initiative.

Posts in Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) include Project Manager, Data Analyst, Web Developer, Network Administrator, Finance Officer, IT Assistant, Graphic Designer, Social Media Executive, Video Editor, Cameraman, Help Desk Representatives, Driver, and Office Attendant.

How to Apply for Punjab Jobs

Interested candidates can submit their online applications by 23rd or 25th September 2025 (depending on the post).

A signed hard copy of the online form, along with CV, CNIC, educational and professional certificates, and a recent photograph, must be sent via courier or registered post by 24th or 26th September 2025, 5:00 PM.

Applications will only be accepted after submission of the required bank draft or deposit slip: Rs. 2,000 for Director General/Director Rs. 1,500 for Deputy Director, Project Manager, Data Analyst, Web Developer Rs. 1,000 for Assistant Director, Finance Officer, IT Assistant, Graphic Designer, Social Media Executive, and others Rs. 500 for Driver, Office Attendant/Naib Qasid



Payment must be made in the Bank of Punjab (Account No. 6580045615700054, Branch Code 0320).

Requirements

Applicants must hold a Punjab domicile.

Separate applications are required for each post, with the post name clearly written on the envelope.

Government employees should apply through the proper channel with departmental NOC.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for tests or interviews.

Incomplete or late applications will not be entertained.

The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has stated that it follows merit-based recruitment as per government policy and reserves the right to increase or decrease posts or cancel the hiring process without assigning a reason.

