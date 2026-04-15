Punjab government shares update on Summer Vacations 2026

LAHORE: The Punjab government is deliberating on reducing the length of summer vacation in the province this year to fulfill students’ study needs that were disrupted due to the fuel crisis after the Iran war.

Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has revealed that the provincial government is considering shortening summer vacations by 15 to 20 days this year to overcome gaps in education.

Rana Sikandar Hayat has also proposed vital changes to the academic calendar aimed at improving education quality and ensuring the timely completion of the syllabus.

The proposed measures are designed to increase the number of teaching days in the academic year from the current minimum of 180 to around 190 days, reducing educational loss for students.

The minister said excessive holidays currently reduce the actual instructional time. To address this, the government is considering reducing summer vacations by 15 to 20 days and winter vacations by 5 to 6 days.

In addition, he suggested that schools may remain open on alternate Saturdays to better organize the academic session.

The provincial government also has a major development plan to create separate academic calendars for Matric and O/A Level students, allowing study schedules to align with international exam timelines.

These government measures come in the aftermath of prolonged school closures in March 2026 due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and an energy crisis.