Punjab governor decides contacting president, army chief

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has decided to contact President Dr Arif Alvi and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa over the constitutional crisis in the province, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources closer to Governor House told ARY News that Omar Sarfraz Cheema decided to contact the president and the army chief over the constitutional and political crisis in Punjab.

Governor Cheema held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi after Eidul Fitr festival, whereas, he will also meet the army chief.

During the upcoming meetings, the governor will apprise the top political and military personalities regarding the current political and constitutional crisis. Cheema will hold consultations with them to find a solution to the constitutional crisis, sources added.

Earlier, it emerged that Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema had responded to the letter of President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the constitutional crisis in the province over the oath administration of Punjab CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

The governor had sought an interpretation of the constitutional points after holding consultations with the legal experts regarding the two contradictory orders of the high court given on April 22 and 27.

However, Hamza Shahbaz had administered the oath by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on LHC order after Punjab Governor Omar Cheema turned down the court’s suggestion and refused to administer the oath.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had also challenged the notification of Hamza Shahbaz’s chief ministership in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petitioner had sought the high court to stop Hamza Shahbaz from working as the chief minister after declaring the notification invalid.

