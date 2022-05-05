Punjab governor likely to meet president, COAS

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is expected to meet President Arif Alvi and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa after Eidul Fitr holidays over the current constitutional crisis, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said that the agenda for the meeting with the COAS and the president has been finalised. During the important meeting, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema will discuss the province’s constitutional crisis which has emerged after the oath of Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab CM.

It may be noted that Punjab Governor Cheema has written a letter to the army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa over the current constitutional crisis.

In a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa, the Punjab governor has requested him to play role in resolving the province’s constitutional crisis.

He stated in his letter that the election of Hamza Shahbaz as the chief minister was an unconstitutional move. He wrote that Hamza Shahbaz has been unconstitutionally imposed on the province for being the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He sought the army chief to play his role in restoring the public confidence in the national and provincial governments. The governor also sent copies of his letter to the president and prime minister to the army chief.

Earlier, Governor Cheema declared Punjab as the province held hostage by the illegal and fraud chief minister. The governor said that he has apprised the prime minister and the heads of other institutions regarding the situation of the province.

Hamza Shahbaz had been administered the oath by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on LHC order after Punjab Governor Omar Cheema turned down the court’s suggestion and refused to administer the oath.

