Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema falls ill, taken to hospital

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema was admitted to the Services Hospital Lahore on Saturday after he fell ill, ARY News reported.

Sources said the Punjab governor was shifted to Lahore hospital after suffering a bout of diarrhea.

Doctors at Services Hospital Lahore examined Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s health and conducted a few medical tests, sources said.

It is worth mentioning here that Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed President Arif Alvi to nominate another official to take oath from Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz after Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to administer the oath.

The court ruled that the governor could not refuse to administer oath to the chief minister-elect and the president should appoint another representative to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz.

The court also directed to send a copy of the LHC’s decision to the president for implementation on the orders within 24 hours.

President Arif Alvi also distanced himself from the newly elected government from the first day. The president had refused to administer oath to federal cabinet members compelling the government to postpone the ceremony.

However, the President administered oath to cabinet members at a swearing-in ceremony held yesterday at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

