Punjab governor to be removed by president for ‘misconduct’: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the Punjab governor might be removed by the president for ‘misconduct’, ARY News reported.

Governor of Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman will be dismissed by President Dr Arif Alvi based on misconduct if the governor issues a notification to denotify CM Punjab, “We will play with it (notification) like a paper-rocket,” said Fawad Chaudhry.

Adding to this, he said that a reference can be sent to the federal government on behalf of President Alvi, meanwhile, according to the constitution, the chief minister will remain in his position as long as the number game is with him.

It is illegal for the Punjab governor to denotify CM Elahi, as he got the majority vote of confidence.

It is pertinent to notice here that the parliamentary leader of the People’s Party Punjab Hasan Murtaza had a meeting with governor Baligh Ur Rehman in which the political situation of Punjab was discussed.

PPP leader Hasan Murtaza said that the order to take a vote of confidence on the Governor of Punjab is per the constitution, however, the governor stated he will not compromise on the constitution.

