Punjab governor to denotifiy CM Pervaiz Elahi soon: Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar said late Wednesday night that the Punjab governor authorised to decide about the appropriate time to denotify the chief minister, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, Attaullah Tarar termed the Punjab governor’s move to ask Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to seek the vote of confidence ‘constitutional’.

He said that the government ordered the vote of confidence during an ongoing session of the Punjab Assembly. He said that the vote of confidence could be organised during an ongoing PA session.

He blamed Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi for committing constitutional violations.

The ruling given by the PA speaker was constitutionally and legally wrong in which Watto case was mentioned as a reference. Tarar was of the view that Watto was not the chief minister when he was directed to seek the vote of confidence.

He claimed that the PA session should not be adjourned when lawmakers were present in the assembly hall. He added that the resignations of two MPAs had also come forth in the CM Pervaiz Elahi government while fights had occurred in the provincial cabinet sessions.

Tarar claimed that the majority of the lawmakers are against the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

This is a developing story…

