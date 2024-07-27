Punjab Governor urges for BISP’s expansion

RAWALPINDI: Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan has urged for expanding the scope of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to include more beneficiaries from across the country.

He said that millions of deserving people being benefited under the BISP umbrella remained a testimony of great vision of PPPP’s leadership for welfare of common man.

The governor made these remarks while meeting with the Chairperson, BISP Rubina Khalid who called on him in Murree today.

During the meeting, the chairperson gave a detailed briefing to the governor about various running projects of BISP.

The governor termed the projects as the best means of providing financial assistance to people living below the poverty level.

He further said that expanding the network would help lessen financial constraints of deserving population. The Punjab governor also underlined the need for further improvement in the registration mechanism by removing the difficulties so that women from backward areas could get financial assistance easily.

The chairperson Rubina Khalid informed the governor that financial assistance was being provided to the beneficiaries on the basis of merit across the country. She apprised that steps were being taken to include more beneficiaries in BISP.