Punjab governor waives off fees of flood-hit students

LAHORE: In a major development, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Monday waived off fees of the students hailing from the flood-hit areas of the province.

As per details, the Punjab governor has issued directives to the vice-chancellors of the government-run universities.

The vice-chancellors have been asked to waive off fees of two semesters of the student who belong to the flood-hit areas of Punjab.

Balighur Rehman said that the flood-hit victims will not be left alone and the government will keep supporting them in this testing time.

The devastating floods have caused a loss of billions of rupees to the economy, claimed more than 1,500 lives and injured

Last week, WHO Representative in Pakistan said that 84 districts of the country have been affected in floods.

Dr Palitha Mahipala, talking to media here said that around 33 million people have been affected in unprecedented flooding in Pakistan.

