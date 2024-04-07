Punjab govt accuses power distribution companies of overcharging

LAHORE: The Punjab Energy Department has accused power distribution companies of overcharging the government institutions, terming it a burden on the provincial exchequer.

The energy department maintained that the Punjab Energy Department said that Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) are overcharging from government departments.

It added that there are over 102,000 electric connections at government departments across the province.“In the financial year 2022-23, the provincial departments consumed electricity worth over Rs 1.91 billion but had to pay Rs 76 billion,” it added.

The officials of the Punjab Energy Department said that they implemented a new policy to overcome what it termed overcharging by the power distribution companies. The governmental departments will pay the electricity bills after confirming the meter reading.

The energy department sent letters to the Punjab Assembly, Civil Secretariat, all Administrative Secretaries, Punjab Police, and the prisons department in this regard. The energy department asked the institutions to approach it in case their grievances were not resolved.