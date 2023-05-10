Punjab govt announces closure of colleges, universities

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has announced the closure of colleges and universities across the province for two days due to deteriorated law and order situation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The caretaker government of Punjab made important decisions regarding the regular academic sessions at the educational institutions after protests sparked across the province. It has been decided to close colleges and universities for two days, however, medical colleges will remain open.

The provincial government will decide on regular classes of schools tonight.

The decisions were taken in a high-level session chaired by Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi today in which the participants reviewed the law and order situation.

It has been decided to adopt zero tolerance policy for miscreants, whereas, military troops will be summoned in Mianwali for maintaining law and order. The security measures of the sensitive locations will be enhanced and terrorism cases will be registered against the miscreants.

The caretaker Punjab CM also summoned a report regarding the damage of properties during the protests after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest. He said that legal action will be taken against the lawbreakers and necessary steps will be taken to maintain peace.