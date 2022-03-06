Punjab govt creating hurdles in PPP long march: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani on Sunday claimed that the Punjab government creating hurdles in the long march of People’s Party.

Saeed Ghani, who is a People’s Party leader and minister in Sindh government, talking to media said that the vehicles in the PPP march being stopped at various points in Punjab.

“Stones were also pelted at the party’s workers at Chichawatni, it is our effort to reach Islamabad peacefully,” Saeed Ghani said.

Commenting on the use of drone by the media, Ghani said that the media people annoyed when we told them not to use drone cameras. “Keeping drone near the face of someone was an irresponsible act,” he said while indirectly commenting on the drone incident that had injured Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at Khaniwal.

Commenting on the PTI’s Haqooq-e-Sindh march started from Ghotki, PPP leader thanked the people of Sindh for giving cold shoulder to the march.

“The prices of petrol and electricity were slashed with the beginning of our March,” Ghani said. “We will not attack the PTV, the Supreme Court or the Parliament, we will register our protest and return back,” PPP leader said.

“We will remove Imran Khan from the government with constitutional means in the Parliament,” he added.

Comments