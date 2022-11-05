Punjab govt decides to remove IGP Faisal Shahkar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, who is also a son of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Ealhi, held an important meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the registration of FIR following an attack on Imran Khan and others issues came under discussion.

According to sources privy to the matter, the former prime minister also directed Moonis Elahi to remove Inspector General (IG) Punjab Faisal Shahkar from his post.

Moonis Elahi accepted Imran Khan’s demand and assured him the removal of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar.

“Pervaiz Elahi was made the chief minister of Punjab because of you,” he said, adding that they [CM Punjab] will implement on his directions.

The difference with IG Punjab surfaced after he refused to register FIR of attack on Imran Khan during PTI long march.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march on Thursday evening.

Yesterday, PTI Chief Imran Khan said that three people including PM Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanauhllah are responsible for the attack on PTI long march n Gujranwala.

In his initial remarks, Imran Khan said that he received four bullets in the gun attack during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad and Dr Faisal Sultan will give a briefing about his injuries.

