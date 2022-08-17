Punjab govt elevates Gujrat district to division

Lahore: The Punjab Government on Wednesday announced to elevate Gujrat district to division, taking the total number of divisions in the province to 10, ARY News reported.

According to details, Gujrat was elevated to the division after Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-Rehman gave the final approval. Gujrat city has been made the division headquarters of the newly formed division.

The notification said that the division would include three districts, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafiz Abad.

Moreover, sources say that the Punjab government has decided to elevate Jalalpur Jattan and Kanjah to Tehsils. Department of Revenue has started pushing the paperwork to finalize the elevation, sources say.

It is to be noted that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Perwaiz Illahi belongs to Gujrat and he has been elected MPA from the same area. PML-Q has been voicing their demand to elevate Gujrat to a division in the past as well.

Also Read: Lahore: Imran Khan meets CM Punjab Ch Pervaiz Illahi

Earlier on August 16, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi ordered authorities to fasten the rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas of the province.

According to details, the CM Punjab held an emergency meeting of important officials at the CM office to discuss the political situations and rescue and relief operations in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Comments