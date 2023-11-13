Punjab govt fixes wheat price at Rs139.9 per kg

RAWALPINDI: The food department fixed the retail price of flour at Rs 139.9 per KG in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

With the approval of the provincial cabinet, the relevant authorities issued a notification and fixed the rate of wheat at Rs 4700 per maund for mills.

According to the notification issued by the authorities, the price of a 10kg bag of flour released from mills is fixed at Rs 1374, meanwhile, the retail price of flour is fixed at Rs 1399 per 10kg bag.

Earlier this month, the retail price of flour has been fixed at Rs127 per kg in Karachi.

The development comes after the successful negotiations between Karachi Commissioner Salim Rajput and the flour mills association. In the meeting, the mills association agreed to sell the flour at Rs127 in the retail market and Rs120 per kg in the wholesale market of the city.

The price of fine flour has been fixed at Rs130 per kg in the wholesale market and Rs134 in the retail market.

Meanwhile, Karachi Commissioner Salim Rajput said a meeting with the bakery owners and tandoor association is scheduled to take place tomorrow. The meeting will slash the rates of naan, roti, bread and other bakery products.