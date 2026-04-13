Punjab Govt Free Solar Panel Scheme deadline extended

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended the deadline to apply for the free solar panel scheme 2026 for people of the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the extension.

Not only this, but the provincial government has also increased the budget to facilitate more families across the province amid rising electricity costs.

Reports said the CM of Punjab has extended the deadline for the CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme till December 2026, urging citizens to get registered for the initiative.

CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme

Free Solar Panel Scheme is an initiative to provide free solar energy solutions to households across Punjab.

The Free Solar Panel Scheme is the government’s commitment to promote renewable energy and support modest communities.

Under this scheme, the provincial government will give solar systems free of cost to the poor households having consumption from 0-200 units through transparent balloting.

Scheme Eligibility Criteria

Domestic consumers having a monthly consumption of up to 200 units under the following categories are eligible:

Up to – 50 Units (Life Line)

51-100 Units (Life Line)

0-100 Units (Protected)

0-100 Units (Un-protected) 101-200 Units (Protected)

101-200 Units (Unprotected)

Consumers having sanction load of up to 2 KW will be eligible.

Where to Register for CM Solar Panel Scheme

You can register through the CM Solar Panel Scheme official portal:

Registration through SMS

You can register for the scheme through SMS by sending the bill reference number and CNIC to 8800.