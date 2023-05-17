Punjab govt gives PTI 24 hours to hand over ‘terrorists’ hiding in Zaman Park

LAHORE: Punjab government on Wednesday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over ‘terrorists’, who attacked Army installations after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, hiding in Zaman Park, ARY News reported.

“30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park,” Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir said while addressing a press conference.

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

“The intelligence report that has come is very alarming,” said Mir. “Handover the terrorists within 24 hours or the law will take its course.”

“PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor,” said Mir. He added that the PTI chief has been targeting the military for over a year and urged the party to hand over the “terrorists”.

The minister claimed multiple people were in touch with Zaman Park during the attack on the Corps Commander House.

Earlier Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was informed that evidence of contact between miscreants and political leadership during the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore, has been found.