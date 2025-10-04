Punjab Govt imposes heavy penalties on late car transfers

LAHORE: Punjab government has imposed stricter penalties for individuals who fail to report vehicle ownership transfers within the specified timeframe.

The Punjab Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department has issued a new notification announcing amendments to the Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules, 1969.

Details of the Amendment

The amendment applies to Rule 47(3) of the Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules. Under the revised law, if a transferee does not report a change in ownership within the prescribed period, they will be required to pay an increased penalty in addition to the standard transfer fee.

The fines are categorized by vehicle type and the duration of delay:

For Motorcycles and Scooters

31–60 days late: Rs. 1,000

61–90 days late: Rs. 2,000

91–120 days late: Rs. 4,000

For All Other Vehicles (Cars, Jeeps, etc.)

31–60 days late: Rs. 10,000

61–90 days late: Rs. 20,000

91–120 days late: Rs. 30,000

According to officials, the revision is designed to ensure the timely reporting of ownership transfers, thereby maintaining accurate vehicle records and reducing fraudulent practices. The government also emphasized that failure to comply with the rules beyond 120 days could lead to additional legal complications.

Earlier, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a new “Online E-Learners Permit” app, enabling residents to apply for learner driving permits from the comfort of their homes.

In a video statement posted on the social media platform X, Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R), Hamzah Humayun described the initiative as a significant step towards digital facilitation.

“This is for the convenience of the public. Citizens can now complete the entire learner permit procedure at home,” he said.

He urged people to make full use of the service, instructions are already available on the Islamabad Police website and Facebook page.

Applications can be submitted via the official portal, dlims.islamabadpolice.gov.pk

He appealed citizens to help Islamabad Traffic Police and make the app a success. “This is for citizens’ facilitation because we believe in facilitation with convenience,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi recently extended the deadline for obtaining valid driving licenses. Islamabad’s citizens now have until October 7, 2025, to secure their licenses.

From October 8, strict enforcement will begin. Drivers found without a valid license could face legal action, including arrest and vehicle impoundment.

Authorities said the extension was granted to accommodate the large number of applicants. Special service desks have been set up across Islamabad to manage the demand.