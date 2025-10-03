Sindh Govt imposes heavy fines on traffic violations

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a set of heavy fines and demerits points system on the violation of the traffic rules and regulations, ARY News reported.

The news system has been implemented under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 clause 121-A after amending 12th schedule.

Elaborating the system and fines, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said that a strict action would be taken over driving on wrong sides, breaking signals and over speeding.

Sharjeel Memon apprised that the fines in the new list has been set as per the type of the vehicles.

He apprised further that Rs 5000 would be fined on over speeding by motorcycle, Rs 15000 on cars and Rs 20,000 on heavy transport. While he said that an eight demerits points would also be included on the over speeding.

A mammoth fine of Rs 50,000 and six demerits points would be charged on driving without license, he said.

A whopping Rs 25,000 penalty and an eight demerits fixed for careless driving, he added.

Whereas, he further apprised that punishment would be given over one-wheeling, without helmet bike ridding, driving on wrong lane, using blurred glasses, passenger boarding on rooftops of the buses.

He claimed that the government has a purpose only to protect human lives instead of mere collecting fines.

Breaking signals, one-wheeling and over-speeding are death triggering actions, he said.

Read More: Karachi traffic police launch e-challan system

The Minister also informed that over repeated violations a license would be suspended or cancelled. Sharjeel apprised that a digital monitoring system is being brought for making the traffic management modern.

He said that demerits points would help maintaining a record of repeated violations.