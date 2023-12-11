Punjab govt launches learning driving license application

LAHORE: To facilitate the citizens of Lahore, the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday launched an online application for the procurement of a learning driving license, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the caretaker government of Punjab along with Punjab police launched an application that will enable citizens to avoid long queues and get a learning driver’s license from the comfort of their homes.

Meanwhile, the people still facing issues and won’t be able to get a license through application can get their license at the front desk of the 737 police stations and all Khidmat Marakiz across Punjab.

Mohsin Naqvi posted the launching event video on X, formerly Twitter, with a caption “Exciting update! To ease the process of obtaining a learner’s license, we’ve gone digital! Now you can apply online through Punjab Police app, and the service is also available at 737 police stations and all Khidmat Marakiz across Punjab.”