Punjab govt likely to hold LG elections in two phases next year

LAHORE: The Punjab government is likely to hold local government (LG) elections in two phases between March and April next year, ARY News reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to organise local government (LG) elections in Punjab.

Sources said that the LG polls will be organised in two phases as the government will hold elections of the village councils in rural areas during the first phase and later for neighbourhood councils in urban areas.

Sources added that the LG polls will be organised on a non-party basis during its first phase. After the conclusion of the polls’ first phase, party-based elections will be held for tehsil mayor and mayors of nine metropolitan corporations. Sialkot has been given the status of a metropolitan corporation.

Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said in a statement that the preparations for the organisation of LG polls are completed. He added that the tenure of the current local bodies will expire on December 30.

In September last year, the election commission had prepared initial lists of delimitation of constituencies for local government elections in Punjab. However, the publication of initial delimitation lists had been halted at the request of the provincial government.

The election commission had also devised rules for the local councils and completed its preparations for local government elections. The election body had intended to hold local bodies elections in Punjab in starting months of the year 2021.