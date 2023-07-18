32.9 C
Punjab govt notifies raise in salaries

LAHORE: The interim government of Punjab on Tuesday notified an increase in the salaries of the employees, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab interim government, the employees have been given 30pc raise in basic salaries.

On the other hand, the employees have rejected the raise and have begun consultation for the protests in the province.

All Pakistan Clerks Association Lahore division president Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed Gujjar said the Punjab government should have increased the salaries of government employees and other facilities on the pattern of the federal government.

It may be noted that the government employees in Punjab had been protesting for a raise in their salaries. The protests ended with the assurance of the federal government.

An All Government Employees Alliance had been formed to force the Punjab government to accept their demands.

