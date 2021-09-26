Punjab govt decides to recruit 1000 nurses

LAHORE: The Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED) has announced to recruit 1000 nurses in various hospitals, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered the recruitment of 1000 posts of staff nurses in various government hospitals of the province.

Last year, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed to hire 1,000 doctors and as many nurses on an emergency basis through walk-in interviews to overcome the shortage in hospitals across the province.

He also announced that special allowance would be given to nurses treating the dengue patients.