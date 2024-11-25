Punjab govt relaxes smog restrictions

LAHORE: The Punjab government Monday announced further relaxation in smog-related restrictions, after improvement in air quality, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by DG Environment Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, construction activities in Lahore and three other districts have been allowed to resume. Brick kilns operating with zigzag technology are permitted to function, and both public and private offices can now operate with full staff capacity.

The new regulations will apply to Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, and Faisalabad. Heavy traffic will be allowed entry into these districts from Monday to Thursday but restricted from Friday to Sunday.

The decision to close shops, markets, and malls by 8 PM remains in effect, while restaurants are allowed to operate indoor and outdoor dining until 10 PM. Barbecue setups without hood systems will not be permitted.

On November 19, the Punjab government eased eateries’ timing in Lahore after a drop in smog level.

Toxic smog has dropped in Lahore and the city goes down to third place at the Air Quality Index (AQI) among the most polluted cities of the world after remaining on top of the list for several days.

For days, Lahore had been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.