LHC issues new order for schools amid smog

LHC Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders during a hearing on petitions related to smog prevention on Friday.

The court ordered that children must commute to schools using transport provided by the school administration.

Schools failing to comply with these orders will face sealing, the LHC bench warned. It also remarked that no school should issue written disclaimers absolving themselves of responsibility for students’ transportation.

Justice Shahid Karim directed the transport authorities to formulate a vehicle fitness policy within 15 days. He further instructed that all vehicles should undergo inspections every three months, and fitness certificates must be issued by the transport department.

The department was also told to maintain a comprehensive database of public and private buses.

Later, the heading was adjourned until Tuesday for further proceedings on petitions moved by citizens and others.

Earlier, the Punjab government announced opening of parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums, resuming all outdoor activities amid a drop in smog levels across the province.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a notification in this regard to resume all of the outdoor activities and operation of shops, markets and shopping plazas.

“In light of the recent improvement in Air Quality Index, all outdoor activities including public & private parks, zoos, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums, joy, play lands, outdoor sports events, exhibitions and festivals shall be resumed from 22-11-2024 (Friday) in the whole province till 8:00pm” the notification stated.