Outdoor activities resume in Punjab as smog level decrease

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced to opening of parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums, resuming all outdoor activities amid a drop in smog levels across the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a notification in this regard to resume all of the outdoor activities and operation of shops, markets and shopping plazas.

“In light of the recent improvement in Air Quality Index, all outdoor activities including public & private parks, zoos, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums, joy, play lands, outdoor sports events, exhibitions and festivals shall be resumed from 22-11-2024 (Friday) in the whole province till 8:00pm” the notification stated.

However, the relevant authority has also issued guidelines for the public before going outdoors.

Wear a face mask in open areas Adults with more than 65 years of age shall avoid strenuous exercise People with heart and lung diseases must consult their doctor before visiting outdoors Children with age less than 5 years shall avoid extended hours in playgrounds

The EPA further clarified that shops, markets and shopping malls in the districts of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala must be closed after 8:00pm, throughout the whole week including Saturday and Sunday.

Read More: Restrictions ease in Lahore as smog levels drop

The government exempted some of the sectors including, healthcare and grocery, from the restrictions.

“Any violation [of] this order shall be punished U/S 188 P.P.C,” the notification added.

Earlier, all of the educational institutions were reopened in Punjab from November 19 except Lahore and Multan.

The local administration has also eased restrictions, and all hotels and restaurants’ opening timings have been extended to 10:00pm in the night. The dine-in and takeaway facilities will be available at eateries till 10:00PM.