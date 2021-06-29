Summer vacation in Punjab schools announced

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Monday month-long summer vacations for schools in the province, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the minister announced that summer vacation in all Punjab schools will start from July 1, 2021.

“Summer vacation for Schools of Punjab to start July 1st, 2021 till August 1st, 2021,” he announced in a tweet.

ANNOUNCEMENT

The education minister also requested all children and their families follow SOPs issued by the government during vacations. “In these times of vacation, my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government.”

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) earlier proposed summer holidays in educational institutes nationwide from July 18.

The NCOC proposed summer holidays between July 18 and August 01, but the Punjab govt reportedly had opposed the decision.

The Punjab government while opposing the decision conveyed that it wanted to announce a month-long holiday from July 02 to August 02.

It is pertinent to mention here that the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) on Saturday announced that there would be no summer holidays across the nationwide educational institutes in 2021.

President APPSF Kashif Mirza said that the schools will remain open during the summer holidays and would remain open between 7:00 am to 11:00 am.