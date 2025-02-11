Punjab govt to introduce special student travel card

LAHORE: The Punjab government agreed to introduce a special student travel card for the students, according to a press release.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a provincial cabinet meeting in which agenda items were discussed.

During the meeting, the cabinet approved several key initiatives, including a free travel facility for differently-abled individuals and senior citizens within the mass transit system.

Additionally, the proposal for a special student travel card was also approved. The Chief Minister has directed the relevant authorities to draft a plan for launching a tram service.

In principle, the cabinet also agreed to introduce a dedicated transport service for differently-abled people in Punjab.

A significant decision was made to promote industrialization in the province, with the approval of the ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ for Special Economic Zones, Industrial Estates, and Small Industrial Estates. The Chief Minister encouraged investors encouraged to come forward, and NOCs will be granted to them immediately.

Funds amounting to Rs580 million were approved for the purchase of a “Cryoablation” machine, an advanced alternative to chemotherapy for cancer patients. The CM further instructed the introduction of modern cancer treatments for patients in Punjab.

The cabinet approved the recruitment of 5,960 constables and relaxed restrictions for 127 recruitments in the Mass Transit Authority.

Additionally, 87 posts were approved for recruitment within the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

In an effort to address the shortage of healthcare professionals, the cabinet approved an age limit extension for filling vacant doctor posts in Basic and Clinical Sciences up to 65 years.

Approval was granted for the recruitment of 25 staff members in the ICT of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, as well as staff for four Danish Schools in Tunsa and Mankera.

A supplementary grant was approved for recruiting staff for vacant posts in the Forest Department, and a decision was made in principle to recruit 500 individuals under the Traffic Management Plan in Murree.

In another significant development, Rs30 billion was approved for the Nigahban Ramadan Package, which will benefit approximately 30 million people.

The Chief Minister announced that from next year, an ATM card for the Nigahban Ramadan Package would be introduced, ensuring that the public will no longer need to wait in lines and can receive Rs. 10,000 from the comfort of their homes.