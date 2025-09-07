Punjab Green E-Taxi Scheme 2025: Eligibility criteria and much more

The Punjab government has rolled out the Green E-Taxi Scheme 2025, a youth-focused initiative that offers electric and hybrid taxis on easy installments.

The program is designed to provide steady income opportunities for drivers while promoting environmentally friendly transport across the province.

Officials say the scheme will particularly benefit unemployed and self-employed youth by offering subsidized access to EVs and hybrid taxis. With lower fuel costs and manageable repayment plans, the scheme is being pitched as a sustainable way to generate daily income.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be Pakistani citizens (Punjab domicile preferred), aged between 21 and 45, with a valid CNIC and driving licence.

Low- to middle-income groups are encouraged to apply, while those with criminal records, outside the age limit, or from high-income brackets may be ineligible.

Required Documents:

CNIC, valid driving licence, passport-size photo, domicile or utility bill for address verification, and bank account details.

Small fleet applicants may also need to provide NTN or business information.

Application Process:

The online application portal will guide candidates through a step-by-step process.

Applicants will register using their CNIC and phone number, verify via OTP, and fill in their details, preferred city of operation, and choice between electric or hybrid taxi.

Once documents are uploaded and approved, successful candidates will complete bank paperwork and receive a delivery schedule.

The Punjab government has urged interested candidates not to delay their applications, as the last date for the Green E-Taxi Scheme 2025 will be announced through the official portal.

Officials emphasize that the initiative not only supports livelihood generation but also contributes to cleaner air and sustainable urban mobility.

Electric vs Hybrid — Which Should You Pick?

Electric taxis produce zero tailpipe emissions and have very low running costs, but they need regular access to charging. That makes EVs perfect for urban, short-to-medium city rides with reliable charging points.

Hybrid taxis combine an engine and an electric motor, so you get flexible range without depending on chargers—ideal for mixed routes, longer shifts, and intercity work.

Your pick should match your daily kilometers, city infrastructure, and shift length. Aligning the vehicle to your route is one of the best ways to invest money because you minimize downtime and unexpected costs.

Quick Comparison