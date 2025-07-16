Govt set to launch Punjab E-Taxi scheme for youth

LAHORE: The provincial government has finalised plans to announce interest-free electric vehicles in the name of the Punjab E-Taxi Scheme, focused on promoting sustainable transport and as an innovative step towards empowering unemployed youth, ARY News reported.

The Punjab Transport Minister, Bilal Akbar Khan, chaired an executive committee meeting. He, along with officials, reviewed the technical specifications, pricing, and infrastructure requirements for the upcoming Punjab E-Taxi Scheme.

Bilal Akbar Khan mentioned that 1100 electric vehicles will be given in the first phase through interest-free instalment plans. It will help eligible applicants to own and operate eco-friendly taxis without any financial burdens.

The Punjab E-Taxi Scheme is part of the broader CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s E-Taxi Program 2025, which aims to displace conventional fuel-based taxicabs with electric alternatives.

Dewan Motors is the government’s partner in this initiative to offer locally assembled models such as the Honri VC20 and VC30, including ranges of 200 km and 300 km per charge, respectively.

The initiative concentrates on 100% electric vehicles, precisely zero-emission taxis designed to fight regional pollution.

To make this more available, there are interest-free installment plans that permit for affordable monthly payments without any markup.

Additionally, a powerful charging infrastructure is being established, with stations located every 3 kilometres in Lahore and plans for development throughout the province.

This project also plans to create thousands of new job opportunities, mainly promoting youth and women in the community.

Bilal Akbar Khan highlighted that in the coming weeks, the scheme will be launched to the public via public advertisements officially. He mentioned that the application criteria will be kept simple to ensure maximum participation, especially from marginalised groups, including women, disabled individuals, and rural residents.

The Punjab E-Taxi Scheme is expected to transform the province’s transportation landscape by offering a cleaner, quieter, and more cost-effective alternative to traditional taxis. With over 60,000 applications already received, the program is poised to become a model for green mobility across Pakistan.