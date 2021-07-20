12.6 million people administered vaccine in Punjab: health department

LAHORE: Punjab Health Department on Tuesday said that over 12.6 million people have been administered vaccine in the province, ARY News reported.

In a statement provincial health department said that the coronavirus vaccination and SOPs awareness week has been extended to July 25.

The vaccination and SOPs awareness week has created interest in citizens to get inoculated.

Punjab’s Secretary Health Amir Jan has stated that the province has made record vaccination continuously for the seventh day.

“In last 24 hours 3,72,554 people were administered vaccine shots in province, which is maximum record of vaccination in a day till now,” the official said.

Punjab has administered vaccine to 1,26,74,477 people till date. In last 24 hours 38,871 citizens were vaccinated, according to health officials.

“Only vaccination is an effective treatment of the novel coronavirus and its latest Delta strain,” provincial health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said.

The minister also appealed all people of 18 years and above to get vaccinated to secure oneself and the family members from the virus infection.