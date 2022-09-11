Punjab health dept denies medicine shortage, production halt news

Lahore: The Health Department Punjab has denied news about shortage of life-saving medicine in the province, claiming there is adequate stock of all medicine including paracetamol in the province, ARY News reported.

The Drug Regulatory Authority is determined to maintain provision of life-saving drugs in the province, a Health Department spokesperson said. The news about halt of life-saving drugs production including fever medicine are false, he added.

He added that the Health Department and DRAP are monitoring the situation.

Earlier, news regarding the pharmaceuticals manufacturers Association halting production of life-saving drugs due to higher production cost and sales tax was circulating.

Reports said that the patients were facing severe difficulties as the province faces shortage of dozens of life-saving drugs including fever. The medicine were not available at private or government dispensaries, they added.

On the other hand the Drug Regulatory Authority has not been able to control the prices of medicine as the prices have shot up by over 21%.

