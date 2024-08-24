Punjab hikes head money over 20 Katcha area bandits to 10 mln

LAHORE: The Punjab government has increased head money on notorious bandits of katcha area from one million to 10 million, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Punjab home department has announced the names, photographs and the amount of prize money on the heads of 20 notorious bandits of katcha area.

It is to be mentioned here that at least 12 policemen were killed, and seven others were injured in a recent attack on two police vehicles by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha area.

The bandits named with head money included Shahid Kamal, Mujeeb Amanullah, Wahab Amanullah, Ghani Ali Bux, Ahmar alias Shobi, Ahmed Rasool, Ataullah, Sabz Ali, Qabool Meva, Meera Huzoori, Darejan alias Dadu, Gora Hussain, Sanaullah, Tanvir, Rahib Shar, Umar Shar, Zahoor Akbar, Morzada, Gul Hassan and Sadari Murad.

Provincial home department has asked people to contact over the WhatsApp number 03334002653 for providing secret information about the dacoits.

The department has assured to keep the name and identification of the informant in strict secrecy.

The bandits launched a rocket attack on two police vehicles in Machhka in Sadiqabad, when they became stuck in accumulated rainwater. Around 20 policement were present in the vehicles at the time of the attack.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the police vehicles were attacked with rocket launchers in the katcha area. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 12 policemen and injuries to seven others. The bodies and injured were moved to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, where condition of two cops was said to be critical.

The 131 criminals of Kosh, Selra and Indhar dacoit gangs have been booked in the FIR filed at Machhka police station.