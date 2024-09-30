Registration under ‘Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship’ programme begins

The registration under ‘Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship’ programme began across the province on Monday.

Under this program, 30,000 students will be awarded scholarships annually across 68 disciplines. Students from 50 public sector universities, 16 medical colleges, and 131 graduate colleges will receive these scholarships.

A total of 130 billion rupees in scholarships will be provided over the next four years through the ‘Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship’ programme. This will benefit 120,000 students during the period.

In July, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the ‘Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship’ programme and directed the authorities concerned to increase the number of scholarships.

Chairing a special meeting of the Higher Education Department here on Saturday, the CM said that 100 per cent fees of students doing BS from government and eight selected private universities would be paid from the scholarship.

Maryam emphasized the need to provide necessary support to the private sector to promote higher education. Private sector’s participation would provide opportunities for higher education to the youth of remote areas, she said.