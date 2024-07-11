CM Maryam distributes e-bikes among students

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz said that 27,000 e-bikes are being distributed to students on merit under the CM Youth Initiative, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a distribution ceremony in Lahore, VM Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government is committed to providing all possible facilities to poor and needy students.

She said 27,000 bikes are being provided on merit through balloting. The chief minister said that the government will pay half of the down payment for these e-bikes.

She also assured that the monthly instalment would not exceed five thousand rupees. CM Maryam Nawaz announced that in the number of e-bikes will be doubled in the second phase.

The motorcycles have a down payment of Rs 40,000, of which the Punjab government will pay Rs 20,000 and the remaining Rs 20,000 will be paid by the students in installments.

CM Maryam Nawaz also announced that 27 electric buses will arrive in the province in December to providing a dignified transportation facility to every citizen.

The chief minister said that 8,000 requests for e-bikes have also been received from girls. “I want to tell the students of Punjab that bikes are not the only plan for them. They will also get laptops very soon,” she added

CM Maryam Nawaz said that many children want to study but their parents cannot afford it. “I have planned a scholarship programme of Rs 25 billion for such children. Your education is my responsibility and I will fulfill it,” she said.