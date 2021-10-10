Punjab hospitals conducting dengue tests free of cost: Yasmeen Rashid

LAHORE: The Punjab government has notified that the private hospitals will conduct diagnosis test of dengue fever for 90 rupees, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The government hospitals conducting dengue diagnosis tests free of cost, Punjab’s health minister said.

Doctors referral letter for test will be necessary for the dengue diagnosis in private health facilities, provincial health minister Yasmeen Rashid said while talking to media.

“Most cases of dengue fever in Punjab, have been reported in Lahore,” the minister said adding that the government hospitals conducting dengue tests free of cost.

“In Lahore 56,000 houses were monitored and pointed out the breeding sites of dengue mosquito larva,” Rashid said.

Fumigation being conducted in the affected houses and surrounding area, health minister said.

According to reports, the Punjab government has declared a medical emergency at public health facilities in Lahore yesterday due to the rising number of dengue cases amid rainy weather.

The health department also instructed all doctors on leave to report to their respective medical facilities to deal with the growing number of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases reported in Punjab.

Talking on Covid-19 vaccination drive in the province, Yasmeen Rashid said that 52.1 million people have been vaccinated so far adding that vaccination centres have been opened in the province on Sunday for the second dose of vaccine.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!