Punjab IG decides to step down

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General (IG) of police Faisal Shahkar has decided to step down from his office, citing personal reasons, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a letter to the federal government, the Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar said he cannot continue discharging his duties due to personal reasons.

It may be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, son of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Ealhi, held an important meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the registration of FIR following an attack on Imran Khan and others issues came under discussion.

According to sources privy to the matter, the former prime minister also directed Moonis Elahi to remove Inspector General (IG) Punjab Faisal Shahkar from his post.

Moonis Elahi accepted Imran Khan’s demand and assured him of the removal of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar, the sources said.

Read more: Govt suspends CCPO Lahore Ghulam Dogar

Earlier, the federal government suspended the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar, after Governor’s House came under attack.

According to details, the establishment division issued a notification to suspend the 21-grade officer of the police service.

“Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving under Government of Punjab, is placed under suspension, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification stated.

Comments