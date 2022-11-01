Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar appointed UN Police adviser

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Pakistani Punjab Police Inspector-General Faisal Shahkar as UN Police adviser.

“The UN Police Division welcomes the selection of seventh UN Police Adviser, IGP Faisal Shahkar of Pakistan, who will assume his duties soon. Mr Shahkar’s 30+ years of national and UN policing experience will help ensure UN Police continues to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” tweeted the UN agency.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the appointment of Inspector General Shahkar an honour of the country.

“Another honour for Pakistan in UN Peacekeeping — IG Faisal Shahkar appointed UN Police Adviser. Great distinction-manifestation of Pakistan’s role in maintenance of international peace and security,” tweeted Bilawal.

IG Shahkar — a BS-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan — was appointed the Punjab Police chief in July of this year.

