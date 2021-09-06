Punjab IGP orders to lodge cases against those blocking roads

LAHORE: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday ordered to lodge cases against those involved in blocking roads during protests, ARY News reported.

Those who blocked roads through protests or sit-ins do not deserve any concession, the IGP said in a statement.

He issued these instructions in a letter issued to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province.

There should be no delay in the registration of cases and legal actions should be taken against such protesting organizers and miscreants, the IGP said in a letter.

He said that if protesters were government employees then letters should be written to the departments concerned for departmental action against them.

The IGP said that the smooth flow of traffic on other roads should be maintained in all cases and detailed reports should be sent to the Central Police Office on a regular basis.