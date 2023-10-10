Punjab: Intermediate Part-I Results Announced; Check Here

LAHORE: All Punjab educational boards on Tuesday officially announced the results for the Intermediate Part-I examinations held in 2023.

168,000 candidates appeared for the Intermediate Part-I examinations in Lahore this year while the passing percentage was 57 pc.

The results can be viewed on the respective websites of all BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, students are having trouble accessing their results.

The candidates can also check their results by sending their roll number to 80029.

Faisalabad students can check the results here: http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/

Lahore students can check the results here: https://www.biselahore.com

Multan students can check results here: https://www.biselahore.com/

Rawalpindi students can check the results here: https://www.biselahore.com/