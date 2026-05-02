The Health & Population Department of Punjab has announced an internship program of the Directorate of Drugs Control for PharmD students, graduates, and postgraduates from public sector universities across Punjab.

Who can apply

According to the announcement, the internship is open to:

Final-year or semester students awaiting results

PharmD graduates within two years of completion

MPhil/Master’s degree holders up to two years of post-graduation

How to apply

Applicants are required to:

Register online through the official portal

Ensure their profile is complete

Upload all required documents

Only online applications will be accepted.

Deadline

The last date to apply is 12 May 2026, with submissions closing at 12:00 midnight.

Application portal

Candidates can apply via:

https://internship-pshd.pshealthpunjab.gov.pk/hdp/account