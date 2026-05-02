Punjab announces internship program for PharmD students
- By Web Desk -
- May 02, 2026
The Health & Population Department of Punjab has announced an internship program of the Directorate of Drugs Control for PharmD students, graduates, and postgraduates from public sector universities across Punjab.
Who can apply
According to the announcement, the internship is open to:
- Final-year or semester students awaiting results
- PharmD graduates within two years of completion
- MPhil/Master’s degree holders up to two years of post-graduation
How to apply
Applicants are required to:
- Register online through the official portal
- Ensure their profile is complete
- Upload all required documents
Only online applications will be accepted.
Deadline
The last date to apply is 12 May 2026, with submissions closing at 12:00 midnight.
Application portal
Candidates can apply via:
https://internship-pshd.pshealthpunjab.gov.pk/hdp/account