‘Punjab irrigation secretary held responsible for water shortage in Sindh’

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro on Monday has held the Punjab irrigation secretary responsible for the water shortage in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Jam Khan Shoro said, Sindh is complaining about the water shortage since the last meeting of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

The autonomous body has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the complaints of Sindh about water theft, the minister said and added Sindh overall beard a 42pc water shortage last month.

Shoro asked the federal government to see who is doing conspiracies against the federation as the IRSA has itself admitted water theft.

Earlier, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that the water situation in the country will improve by June 30.

Addressing the floor of the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said Sindh is facing an acute shortage of water and hoped that situation will improve by June 30. He said the shortage in water will also be shared with the provinces accordingly.

Shah said we have to be united in this tough situation as the country faced the water crisis in 1951 too.

