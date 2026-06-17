Punjab to issue Juvenile Driving Permit to under-18 youth

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to issue Juvenile Driving Permit to the youth aged between 16 to 18 years.

Traffic Police department will issue the motorcycle driving permit to the youth between 16 to 18 years, the traffic police department spokesperson said.

“The youth will be eligible to drive only a motorcycle of up to 125 CC or a scooty,” spokesman said.

An annual fee of 500 rupees has been fixed for the juvenile driving permit, traffic police said.

Police spokesman said that the smart card or ‘B’ form will be mandatory for issuance of this category of driving permit.

Police also clarified that the juvenile driving permit will not be issued without a written permission from parents. “The driving permit will be issued to successful candidates after their traffic signs and road test”.

The issuance of juvenile driving permit will formally to be started in the province from the current week, spokesman said.

DIG Traffic Waqas Nazir has said that the driving permit holders should ensure wearing helmets while driving motorbike or scooty.

“The indicators and sideview mirrors are also compulsory on the two-wheelers,” DIG Police said.

“For a safe travel compliance of traffic rules, signals and speed limit is also necessary,” he added.